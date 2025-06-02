Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González reveals her thoughts on his Kylie Jenner romance

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance got an unexpected reaction from his ex, Eiza González!

Timothée Chalamet's (l.) ex recently shared why she's "obsessed" with him and Kylie Jenner. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kimothée had another courtside date night during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday.

And though the Dune star's beloved New York Knicks lost, the pair had plenty of loved-up moments, which got a stamp of approval from Eiza!

While on Cosmopolitan's Cheap Shots, the Fountain of Youth star had amazing things to say about Kimothée, despite briefly dating Timothée herself in 2020.

The 35-year-old actor confirmed that she "liked" a social media snap of the couple making their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards last month.

She shared, "They look so cute together. They look so in love and so cute, and I'm obsessed with them, and I love Timmy."

Eiza also said that she considers him "the most talented, sweetest boy."