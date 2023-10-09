Kylie Jenner quickly deletes pro-Israel post after backlash

Kylie Jenner was caught up in some political drama after she shared a post supporting Israel amid the surprise attack from the Hamas militant group.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner received major backlash after she publicly supported Israel on social media.

Kylie Jenner got backlash from fans after publicly showing her support for Israel after the Hamas attack.
Following the Palestinian militant group's surprise attack on Israel, several A-listers spoke out about the unexpected war.

Kylie shared a photo via her Instagram story from a pro-Israel account @StandWithUs, which features the Israeli flag and reads, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!"

Kylie immediately removed the post – anything to do with the Middle Eastern conflict is sure to draw criticism from either side – but the damage was already done.

Fans dragged the Kardashians star on her IG page and on X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their concern for her un-nuanced take on the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Israel.

One fan wrote, "It’s actually way worse that Kylie Jenner just deleted the Israel post. It shows a lack of knowledge and care, she just posted it to be talked about."

Another user tweeted, "Kylie Jenner supporting Israel when her friend Bella Hadid is Palestinian is crazy."

On Saturday, Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

