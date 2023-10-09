Kylie Jenner quickly deletes pro-Israel post after backlash

Kylie Jenner got backlash from fans after publicly showing her support for Israel after the Hamas attack. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Following the Palestinian militant group's surprise attack on Israel, several A-listers spoke out about the unexpected war.

Kylie shared a photo via her Instagram story from a pro-Israel account @StandWithUs, which features the Israeli flag and reads, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!"



Kylie immediately removed the post – anything to do with the Middle Eastern conflict is sure to draw criticism from either side – but the damage was already done.

Fans dragged the Kardashians star on her IG page and on X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their concern for her un-nuanced take on the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Israel.

One fan wrote, "It’s actually way worse that Kylie Jenner just deleted the Israel post. It shows a lack of knowledge and care, she just posted it to be talked about."

Another user tweeted, "Kylie Jenner supporting Israel when her friend Bella Hadid is Palestinian is crazy."