Kylie Jenner shares adorable duet with son Aire: "From the creators of rise and shine"
Los Angeles, California - Almost five years after going viral for her morning song for daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner is back to singing – this time with her baby boy, Aire!
The 26-year-old mogul dropped an adorable video to Instagram on Friday featuring herself and her two-year-old son singing over breakfast.
Aire is heard asking Kylie to sing the ABCs "again," and the two then break out into an alphabet duet.
Not forgetting the all-important flourish, the reality star proudly flaunted her vocal skills that were once behind one iconic meme.
In 2019, Kylie treated fans to a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office, which included a playroom for the then-one-year-old Stormi.
To gently wake up her daughter, the Khy founder flicked on the lights and sang, "Rise and shine."
Her perfectly dramatic snippet instantly went viral, and the mom of two had no problem laughing along at her singing!
Kylie Jenner reminisces on viral "rise and shine" moment
In her latest video, she poked fun at the viral moment again as she admitted Aire hasn't had the pleasure of hearing "rise and shine."
"Aire was born a little late for rise and shine but he sure knows my beautiful abcs," Kylie wrote in the caption.
The Kardashians star shares both Aire and Stormi with her ex, Travis Scott, but she's since moved on with actor Timothée Chalamet.
