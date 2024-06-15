Kylie Jenner shares adorable duet with son Aire: "From the creators of rise and shine"

Los Angeles, California - Almost five years after going viral for her morning song for daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner is back to singing – this time with her baby boy, Aire !

Kylie Jenner has entered her singing era once again as she drops another viral vocal performance – this time alongside her son, Aire. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 26-year-old mogul dropped an adorable video to Instagram on Friday featuring herself and her two-year-old son singing over breakfast.

Aire is heard asking Kylie to sing the ABCs "again," and the two then break out into an alphabet duet.

Not forgetting the all-important flourish, the reality star proudly flaunted her vocal skills that were once behind one iconic meme.

In 2019, Kylie treated fans to a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office, which included a playroom for the then-one-year-old Stormi.

To gently wake up her daughter, the Khy founder flicked on the lights and sang, "Rise and shine."

Her perfectly dramatic snippet instantly went viral, and the mom of two had no problem laughing along at her singing!