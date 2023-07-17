Kylie Jenner reunites with Jordyn Woods years after Tristan Thompson scandal
Los Angeles, California - It looks like Kylie Jenner may be giving her former bestie Jordyn Woods a second chance.
It's never too late for forgiveness.
Over the weekend, former besties Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted having dinner together in LA, roughly four years after Jordyn was named in a cheating scandal involving Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.
The pair were seen heading to dinner at a sushi joint in Los Angeles on Saturday, and Jordyn was seen flashing a smile or two, as was Kylie.
The two women were fashionably dressed for the outing, with the Kylie Cosmetics owner rocking a pair of sleek trousers paired with a fitted, one-shoulder black and white top, silver earrings, and black shades.
Jordyn dared to add a pop of color to her outfit, wearing a long, purple and orange-hued dress along with a gold choker and gold dangling earrings.
Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods making nice after cheating scandal?
Their unexpected public catch-up is the latest twist in a seemingly years-long feud that stemmed from a 2019 cheating scandal involving Jordyn and Tristan, who fathers two children with Kylie's sister, Khloé.
It was alleged that Jordyn and Tristan, who was dating Khloé at the time, hooked up at a party. However, Jordyn later revealed on an episode of Red Table Talk that she and Tristan shared a kiss, which led to her parting ways with the Kar-Jenners.
Now, it seems the Kar-Jenners just might be warming up to the idea of forgiveness after all.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jordynwoods & kyliejenner