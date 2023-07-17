Kylie Jenner reunites with Jordyn Woods years after Tristan Thompson scandal

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Kylie Jenner may be giving her former bestie Jordyn Woods a second chance.

Kylie Jenner (r.) has seemingly reunited with her former bestie Jordyn Woods after the pair were spotted grabbing dinner in LA. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jordynwoods & kyliejenner

It's never too late for forgiveness.

Over the weekend, former besties Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted having dinner together in LA, roughly four years after Jordyn was named in a cheating scandal involving Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.

The pair were seen heading to dinner at a sushi joint in Los Angeles on Saturday, and Jordyn was seen flashing a smile or two, as was Kylie.

The two women were fashionably dressed for the outing, with the Kylie Cosmetics owner rocking a pair of sleek trousers paired with a fitted, one-shoulder black and white top, silver earrings, and black shades.

Jordyn dared to add a pop of color to her outfit, wearing a long, purple and orange-hued dress along with a gold choker and gold dangling earrings.