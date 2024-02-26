Kylie Jenner signals "It Girl" status with hot new Khy drop

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is setting trends, defining the "It Girl" status, and revolutionizing her fashion brand Khy with a brand new collection that has fans gagged.

Kylie Jenner's fashion brand Khy is gearing up for a new drop featuring some stylish gear. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 26-year-old's recent Instagram activity has been a whirlwind of sexy selfies and jaw-dropping teases.

The fashion mogul posted various selfies in unseen dresses announcing her brand's upcoming "DROP 004," as well as clips in a sultry new coat posted on Sunday.



The post was simply captioned, "the faux leather trench. back in stock on khy.com," which was enough for fans who subsequently flocked to share their excitement on social media.

"i actually need this white khy dress for my graduation pics," one fan wrote on X.

Another user on Instagram commented, "This drop is just GORGEOUSSSS," under more newly posted photos by the Khy founder.

While the return of the widely-loved black trench coat has fans slamming their credit cards on the table, it's clear there's more brewing behind the scenes, and Kylie keeps giving fans new hints day after day.