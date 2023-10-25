Kylie Jenner teases brand-new clothing line: "Meet Khy"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has dipped her toe into the fashion world with a new clothing line.

Kylie Jenner is officially a fashion mogul with her newest clothing line, Khy. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Meet Khy!

For her Wall Street Journal magazine November cover story, the 26-year-old Kylie's Cosmetics owner debuted her newest venture, Khy.

Kylie, who was also named this year's Brand Innovator by the outlet, modeled several looks from her Khy collection, which takes its name from a spin on her nickname.

Kylie said her new line is "really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I'm in" and described Khy's first release as "King Kylie - who I am at my core."

"Creatively I have such a strong vision of what I want to look like and what I want to do and what I want to wear," The Kardashians star explained.

"There's really no one telling me what to do."

Kylie also teased her new launch via Instagram, where she rocked one of her line's looks.

In the pic, the mom of two is seen on the floor wearing a black leather trench coat with zip-up sides and red patent leather pumps.