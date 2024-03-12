Kylie Jenner slays in chic new brand campaign: "[fashion] is a source of power"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is dropping jaws as the newest brand ambassador for fashion brand, Sam Edelman!

Kylie Jenner stars in shoe brand Sam Edelman's campaign as their newest ambassador. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Monday, the 26-year-old beauty mogul was announced as the new face of the contemporary shoe brand.

Kylie earned the role because she is the "complete embodiment of the modern woman," per a campaign press release.

"Having her as our brand's face for this milestone year is a true testament to the incredible fashion and momentum we plan to bring to our customers, not just this year but for many more to come."

For her ad, The Kardashians star rocked a chic bob while she rocked a cutout little black dress and then a lace bustier.

She styled the looks with pumps and ballet flats from Sam Edelman's "The Icons" capsule collection.

Kylie shared that the campaign "epitomized that fashion is more than just something to wear – it is a source of power."