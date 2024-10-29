Kylie Jenner swans around in feathered fashion statement at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC
New York, New York - Kylie Jenner made quite the fashionable appearance at the 2024 CFDA Awards in New York City!
On Monday night, the 27-year-old reality TV star arrived at the American Museum of Natural History in a striking, high-neck, long-sleeve gown crafted with glossy black feathers.
Per Cosmopolitan, the dress was a Haider Ackermann design originally showcased in Jean Paul Gaultier's SS23 couture collection.
The bodice of the dress was covered in short scale-like feathers while the rest of the skirt portion was embellished with larger spikey feathers.
She completed the look with simple black strappy heels and a black bow tying up her slicked-back hair.
The Kylie Cosmetics owner also kept the vibe classy with a sophisticated and elegant clean makeup look.
On Instagram, Kylie shared a photo of herself in the dress from 2023, writing, "I've been saving this masterpiece for the perfect night."
She also shared a tiny October photo dump, showcasing photos with her family, including sister Kendall Jenner, besties Stassie and Bella Hadid, and her two babies Stormi and Aire Webster.
Cover photo: Collage: KENA BETANCUR / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner