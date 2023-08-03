Kylie Jenner's Bratz doll line called "tone-deaf" by angry fans

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner's Bratz doll line has officially launched, but some critics have sounded off on the fashion mogul's latest business move.

Kylie Jenner's (r) Bratz doll launch has received mixed reception from fans and critics. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

It appears some fans aren't feeling a "bratzified' Kylie, as The Kardashians star's latest collab has been met with disapproval from fans.

Per Kylie's Instagram story on Wednesday, the mom of two celebrated the launch by buying multiple mini versions of herself for her daughter Stormi.

"Had to get Stormi all the minis @bratz," she captioned the clip of her mini-me opening up a package of the limited-edition dolls.

Earlier in the day, the Kylie's Cosmetic owner gushed over the six-doll collection, which pay tribute to her and her top fashion moments.

"I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll," she said in a statement.

Yet some Twitter users expressed their disapproval over the popular toy brand's decision to make Kylie the first celeb Bratz doll.