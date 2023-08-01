Kylie Jenner makes her debut as a Bratz doll in exclusive collection

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner won't be joining her sisters on the Barbie train, as her new Bratz collaboration has just been announced!

Kylie Jenner is the first celebrity to get her own Bratz collection based on her iconic fashion moments. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old's many daring looks will forever live on with her new Bratz collection.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter announced the launch of Kylie's team-up with the toy company for its first-ever celebrity capsule, which is now available in retail or online shops.

The six palm-sized "Bratzified" Kylie figurines each replicate significant fashion moments from The Kardashians star's life.

One doll dons purple hair and a replica of the figure-hugging Versace gown Kylie rocked at the 2019 Met Gala, while another toy pays homage to the Virgil Abloh white wedding dress and veiled baseball cap she wore at the 2022 Met Gala.

There's even a doll version of her dog, Norman!

In a press release, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared, "I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll.

"I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I'm so excited they are here!"