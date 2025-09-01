Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels her King Kylie era with hilarious wig try-on

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and her lookalike daughter Stormi Webster are wigging out with this blast from beauty looks past!

On Thursday, the seven-year-old took her family resemblance to a whole new level by recreating her famous mama's King Kylie era orange creamsicle wig look!

The kiddo has long been fascinated by her mom's old, colorful wigs.

She adorably chastised Kylie in June for pairing a blue wig with a red outfit in an old photo.

Now Stormi is recreating a King Kylie look herself! A Polaroid photo from Kylie's Instagram story shows the little one rocking a long peachy-orange wig, and the mom of two also posted a throwback of herself in the same hairdo.

Back in an October interview with Elle, the Khy founder confessed to having "outgrown" the famous rainbow wig phase.

While the King Kylie era "will always be a part of who I am," she admitted that "it'll never be what it was when I was younger."

"There are just certain trends that I've grown out of," she added.