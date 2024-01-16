Kylie Jenner reclaims King Kylie era with stunning makeover

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has taken fans back in time with a shocking makeover reminiscent of her iconic "King Kylie" era.

Kylie Jenner has revealed her new pink 'do in a viral new instagram post. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Is it 2024 or 2014?

The 26-year-old reality star showed off her new pink hair color in a series of snaps shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

"hiiiii remember me," Kylie wrote in the caption, an apparent nod to the last time she rocked the bubblegum shade between 2015 and 2016.

The timeframe has been designated as her King Kylie era, a moment where the young celeb dominated social media – especially Instagram and Tumblr – with her vibrant hairstyles and trendy fashion.

From her famous blue hombré bob to her divisive lime green look, her past looks have proven she isn't afraid to take a style risk.

While she's been sticking with her natural black tresses in recent years, the Khy founder last teased a return to the aesthetic in April 2023 when she rocked a bright red wig that got social media buzzing.