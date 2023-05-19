LeBron James gets called out for flopping after Western Finals Game 2 loss

Denver, Colorado - While LeBron James ' 3-point shooting may need some work, it's apparent his foul-flopping abilities don't!

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (r.) didn't bite his tongue Thursday night, as he called out LeBron James (l.) for flopping for a foul call. © RONALD CORTES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James went viral on Thursday night for two very unfortunate reasons.

First, after blowing an easy dunk in the first half of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Then, after getting caught – again – flopping in the second half.

While fighting for a loose ball, Nikola Jokić was served an offensive foul on James. Although Jokić didn't push James very hard, the Lakers small forward dipped into his acting bag and flew to the floor, picking up two extra foul line points.

Following James' dramatic fall, NBA fans quickly took to the internet, including Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan – who couldn't help but to call out James for his on-court behavior.

"Why does 'King' James flop so much?" Sochan tweeted, garnering over 4 million views.

Sochan isn't the only one to openly call out James for flopping this season, as several more from the NBA have criticized his on-court antics.