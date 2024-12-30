LeBron James set to shatter more records as he celebrates 40th birthday

Los Angeles, California - NBA legend LeBron James celebrates his 40th birthday on Monday, the milestone carrying him to yet another first in a league in which he has starred for more than two decades.

LeBron James turns 40 on Monday, becoming the first-ever NBA star to play in his teens, 20s, 30s, and 40s. © Collage: Doug Pensinger & Marc Serota & Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Los Angeles Lakers great will become the first NBA player ever to play in his teens, 20s, 30s and 40s.

A four-time champion, four-time MVP, and four-time Finals MVP, LeBron continues to excel.

In his 22nd season, he's averaging 23.5 points, nine assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Having surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time scoring leader in February 2023, he has taken his total to 41,131.

Still in his sights is the record for baskets made – LeBron's 15,088 trailing Abdul-Jabbar's 15,837 – and the record for most games played.

With 1,520 he's fifth on that list, topped by the 1,611 of Warriors and Celtics star Robert Parish.

"It's just commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game," LeBron said when he set the minutes-played mark on December 19.

"It's kind of mind-boggling just to be in this position coaching him, playing against him for 15 years, taking three years of calling his games, and then he's still playing at this level," said JJ Redick, the 40-year-old who played 15 seasons in the NBA then served as an announcer before being named head coach of the Los Angeles Lakes in June.

"Feels like he's just been doing this forever, and not a small stretch in human history – but forever."

"And that just speaks to his competitive stamina and love of the game."