LeBron James makes history as 2025 NBA All-Star Game starters are revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James were named among the starters for next month's NBA All-Star Game on Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James has extended a historic streak with his 21st NBA All-Star Game, where he has again been selected as a starter.  © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Oklahoma City star Gilgeous-Alexander and Los Angeles Lakers icon James were included in the Western Conference's five starters, along with Golden State's Stephen Curry, Phoenix's Kevin Durant, and Denver's Nikola Jokic.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been in blistering form for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, scoring a career-high 54 points in his most recent appearance on Wednesday.

It will be the 26-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander's third All-Star selection.

James, meanwhile, extends a historic streak with his 21st All-Star Game – participating in all of them as a starter.

The 40-year-old previously bested Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – who played in 19 All-Star Games – with his 20th appearance in 2024.

The Eastern Conference starters included the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell earns his sixth All-Star appearance, with the starters completed by two players from the New York Knicks – Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 2025 All-Star weekend is set to take place in San Francisco from February 14-16.

