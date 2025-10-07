LeBron James sparks fan frenzy with "decision of all decisions"

Los Angeles, California - It was billed as the "decision of all decisions", fueling speculation of a potentially seismic announcement which left the basketball world on tenterhooks and sent Los Angeles Lakers ticket prices soaring.

LeBron James' cryptic post teasing the "decision of all decisions" sparked a fan frenzy in the basketball world and sent Lakers ticket prices soaring. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

But LeBron James' cryptic video released on Monday, which set the internet abuzz, turned out, after all, to be a marketing gimmick.

The so-called "Second Decision", hyped in a 10-second video posted to the NBA star's social media channels, was in fact a public relations strategy to announce James' partnership with a leading cognac brand due to go on sale in October.

Monday's teaser video was a clear reference to James' first famous choreographed "Decision" in 2010, when he stoked anticipation about his future before announcing he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in free agency.

Amid speculation that Tuesday's announcement could be to confirm his retirement at the end of the season, ticket prices for the Lakers' final home game of the 2025-2026 campaign skyrocketed.

Online marketplace Tickpick said the cheapest ticket for the Lakers game against the Utah Jazz on April 12 next year jumped from $85 to $445 in the hours after the video went online.

Prices on other secondary market websites also surged, with the cheapest prices listed on SeatGeek coming in at $821 and $955 on Ticketmaster.