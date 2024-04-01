Did LeBron James reveal Bronny's NBA Draft decision with retirement tease?

Los Angeles, California - Will college basketball fans get another year of Bronny James on the court?

LeBron James (l.) has often said he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA, but a recent interview suggests he might retire earlier than expected. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers scored a big 116-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, making a powerful statement!

LeBron's standout performance included a massive 40 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, showcasing his enduring elite-level skills.

Despite his remarkable abilities, the four-time NBA champion has hinted at retirement.

While he has often expressed a desire to play alongside his eldest son, Bronny, his recent interview suggests otherwise.

"I don't know when that door will close as far as when I'll retire. But I don't have much time left," he shared in a post-game interview on Sunday.

LeBron's recent change of heart about playing with Bronny in the NBA could suggest that the 19-year-old might be considering a return to college basketball after all.