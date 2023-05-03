NBA fans are raging over LeBron James' latest statistical loss

Los Angeles, California - It seems that not person believes NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James is MVP-worthy this year.

LeBron James did not receive a single vote for MVP this season for the first time in his 20-year NBA career. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Earlier this season, four-time NBA champion LeBron James made history after being named the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

And while he's still one of the game's best at the age of 38, Tuesday's MVP voting may indicate who will become the new face of the NBA.

According to a tweet by ESPN Stats & Info, James did not receive a single vote for MVP this season for the first time in his 20-year NBA career.

It seems that James' impressive regular season play wasn't enough to garner at least one vote by the NBA MVP selection committee – yikes!

The news is causing quite the frenzy on social media, and the sports world isn't holding back from sharing their opinions, with most disagreeing about the wild MVP stat.



