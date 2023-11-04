Lisa Marie Presley said Coppola's Priscilla script was "shockingly vengeful"

Los Angeles, California - Critics are raving about Sofia Coppola's latest film , Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, which documented her relationship with Elvis Presley. One person who was reportedly not a fan of the movie's script? Elvis and Priscilla's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley (l) said the script of Priscilla was "shockingly vengeful" in an email sent months before her death. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Everett Collection

According to emails obtained by Variety, several months before her January death, the star wrote to Coppola to say she was displeased with how her father was represented in the script.



The LA Times has verified that the email exchange between Coppola and Lisa Marie did take place as described by Variety.

Lisa Marie told the Virgin Suicides director that the writing was "shockingly vengeful and contemptuous."

She also claimed to fear that the movie would bring unwanted attention to Elvis and Priscilla's grandchildren, who had already been grieving the loss of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough.

Lisa Marie's emails, said to have been sent in September 2022, focused especially on how her parents' relationship — the subject of her mother's memoir, Elvis and Me — would be perceived by modern audiences. The couple first began dating when Elvis was 24 and Priscilla was 14.

"My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character," Lisa Marie wrote. "I don't read this and see my mother's perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective, and I don't understand why?"

She added, "I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother, and this film publicly."