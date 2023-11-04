Lisa Marie Presley said Coppola's Priscilla script was "shockingly vengeful"
Los Angeles, California - Critics are raving about Sofia Coppola's latest film, Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, which documented her relationship with Elvis Presley. One person who was reportedly not a fan of the movie's script? Elvis and Priscilla's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
According to emails obtained by Variety, several months before her January death, the star wrote to Coppola to say she was displeased with how her father was represented in the script.
The LA Times has verified that the email exchange between Coppola and Lisa Marie did take place as described by Variety.
Lisa Marie told the Virgin Suicides director that the writing was "shockingly vengeful and contemptuous."
She also claimed to fear that the movie would bring unwanted attention to Elvis and Priscilla's grandchildren, who had already been grieving the loss of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough.
Lisa Marie's emails, said to have been sent in September 2022, focused especially on how her parents' relationship — the subject of her mother's memoir, Elvis and Me — would be perceived by modern audiences. The couple first began dating when Elvis was 24 and Priscilla was 14.
"My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character," Lisa Marie wrote. "I don't read this and see my mother's perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective, and I don't understand why?"
She added, "I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother, and this film publicly."
Priscilla Presley executive produced Coppola's film
Priscilla served as one of the executive producers of the film and has been making the rounds to promote the movie.
Representatives for Coppola declined to comment further on the content of the emails.
"I am worried that my mother isn't seeing the nuance here or realizing the way in which Elvis will be perceived when this movie comes out," Lisa Marie wrote. "I feel protective over my mother, who has spent her whole life elevating my father's legacy. I am worried she doesn't understand the intentions behind this film or the outcome it will have."
Coppola responded to Lisa Marie, writing, "I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently, and understand I'm taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity."
Lisa Marie told Coppola that 2022's Elvis, starring Austin Butler, was an example of a film that treated her family fairly and was something they could feel "proud" about.
Elvis was "a ray of light that hit us last year … it made [her family] so proud and honored to be [Elvis'] granddaughters," Lisa Marie wrote. "It made them feel blessed for a moment and less cursed in life. It made us all so proud because it was a true depiction of who he really was."
Priscilla opened in wide release in theaters on Friday.
