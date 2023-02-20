2023 BAFTAs: Shocking upsets and all-white winners spark debate online

London, UK - The dramatic journey to the Oscars continues, and the 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) just might have proven this year's awards season is even more contentious than predicted .

Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett reigned supreme, winning Best Actor and Actress at the BAFTAs on Sunday. © Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

The Oscars race for Best Actor and Best Actress are neck-in-neck this year, and the BAFTAs have only intensified the competition.

Austin Butler's turn in Elvis just may have secured the edge over Brendan Fraser's The Whale performance with his victory at Sunday's BAFTAs.

The 31-year-old also reigned supreme at the Golden Globes, while Fraser nabbed the win at the Critics' Choice Awards.

On the women's side, Cate Blanchett for Tár and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once have been battling it out as frontrunners, with Blanchett taking home the top prize at the British ceremony. Yeoh previously beat out the 53-year-old at the Globes, while Blanchett won at the Critics' Choice.

Sunday's surprises were far more shocking in the supporting acting categories, where the clear frontrunners were upset in both races.

Golden Globe and Critics' Choice victors Ke Huy Quan (in Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Angela Bassett (for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) lost their races to Barry Keoghan (in Banshees of Inisherin) and Kerry Condon (in Banshees of Inisherin), respectively.

The upsets fueled a wave of frustration towards the ceremony's lack of diversity in the winner's pool, as the recipients in every single category were white.