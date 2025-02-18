Lizzo dishes on the band she almost formed with SZA – and its NSFW name!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo revealed during a Valentine's Day Twitch stream that she and bestie SZA once tried to make a girl band . Why didn't that work? It would have been "good as hell!"

SZA (l.) accepts the Best R&B Song award for Snooze from Lizzo (r.) on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

"We've just always been friends, and it’s a sacred space for me in this industry," the Truth Hurts artist said of her gal pal.

According to Lizzo, the women would often link up at the studio and loved to drink and eat pasta together.

"This one particular night, mind you, we were gonna start a rock band, called Pussy Lasers. Oh my gosh, she’s not gonna get mad if I say this," Lizzo dished.

"We were going to start a rock band called Pussy Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don’t know if she even wants to be mentioned, so I’m not going to mention her."

While the band didn't pan out, their collab F2F almost made it onto the project.

"I was like, 'This s**t is hard, though,' so I was in the studio and I was like, 'Man, pull that Pussy Lasers s**t up,'" she recalled. "And let me tell you something: I sat and watched this girl freestyle the whole f**king song."

Lizzo gushed over the Kill Bill artist, saying, "She writes the craziest, most insane s**t that you're thinking and feeling, but she just finds a way to say it, and she sings it so beautifully out the gate, out of her mouth the first time."