Lizzo drops bombshell confession about Ozempic amid weight loss journey

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has set the record straight about using Ozempic as she got candid about her recent weight loss journey.

Lizzo revealed that she has tried Ozempic as she got candid about her recent weight loss journey during an appearance on the Just Trish podcast. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As a guest on Thursday's episode of the Just Trish podcast, the 37-year-old singer opened up to host Trisha Paytas about how she slimmed down.

"I've tried everything," Lizzo admitted.

"It's just the science, for me, calories in vs. calories out. Ozempic works because you eat less food."

"It makes you feel full. So, if you can just do that on your own and get mind-over-matter, it's the same," she added.

Rather than staying on Ozempic or any other GLP-1 drug, Lizzo stayed focused on maintaining a calorie deficit, along with staying active.

She explained to Trisha that her previous vegan diet was actually hindering her more than it was helping in her weight loss journey, noting that she often overindulged on fake meats, bread, and rice to stay full.

"But really, I was consuming like 3,000 to 5,000 calories a day," the Grammy winner said.

Though Lizzo has previously spoken about relying on a calorie deficit, she repeatedly denied having used Ozempic.