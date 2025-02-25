Lizzo returns to music with sizzling teaser for new single!

Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo dropped a steamy teaser for her new single , Love in Real Life, and fans can't stop talking about her glow and fresh energy.

Lizzo stunned fans with a video teasing her upcoming single, Love in Real Life! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Lizzo is back and stealing the spotlight once again!

On Monday, the Grammy-winning artist dropped a jaw-dropping teaser for her upcoming single, Love in Real Life, set for release on Friday, February 28.

In the cinematic clip, Lizzo lounges on a car hood, narrating, "Everything was so much simpler, and that’s exactly what I need."

As soft piano notes and electric guitar strums underscore her words, she adds, "No views, no likes. Real love. In real life."

Earlier this month, the 2 Be Loved artist shared a second teaser, showing her sobbing at a table while her signature flute plays in the background.

Fans are raving about Lizzo's noticeably slimmer physique in the teaser, which she achieved through months of weight training and self-care after a gap year in 2024.