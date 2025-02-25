Lizzo returns to music with sizzling teaser for new single!
Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo dropped a steamy teaser for her new single, Love in Real Life, and fans can't stop talking about her glow and fresh energy.
Lizzo is back and stealing the spotlight once again!
On Monday, the Grammy-winning artist dropped a jaw-dropping teaser for her upcoming single, Love in Real Life, set for release on Friday, February 28.
In the cinematic clip, Lizzo lounges on a car hood, narrating, "Everything was so much simpler, and that’s exactly what I need."
As soft piano notes and electric guitar strums underscore her words, she adds, "No views, no likes. Real love. In real life."
Earlier this month, the 2 Be Loved artist shared a second teaser, showing her sobbing at a table while her signature flute plays in the background.
Fans are raving about Lizzo's noticeably slimmer physique in the teaser, which she achieved through months of weight training and self-care after a gap year in 2024.
Who's ready to enter Lizzo's new era? We sure are!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating