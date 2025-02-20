Meme queen Lizzo looks snatched in fierce new Insta selfie amid weight loss journey
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo's love language is clearly memes, and the rapper/singer had some good ones to share in her latest Instagram post showing off her weight loss journey.
The Good as Hell artist posted to her 11.6 million Insta followers on Wednesday looking slimmer than ever before in a pair of black panties, a black bra, silver earrings, and her trademark Sailor Moon phone case.
The 36-year-old left fans impressed at her results, not to mention the handful of cheeky memes she posted in the photo carousel.
"The glow up is real," gushed one fan as another said, "Now she's been activated."
"Baby what ya'll gonna say now? Lizzo ain't playing," added a third.
Other users called out the way that some seemingly only showed support for the star after her significant weight loss.
"Isn't it so crazy how many people come out of the woodworks when you lose weight? Very telling," said one comment.
Another echoed, "It's crazy to see your comment section has [gone] from a bashing zone to praise and worship since your weight loss and all from complete strangers. Fatphobia is real! [You] look amazing!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating