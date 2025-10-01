Lola Young cancels performances for "foreseeable future" after on-stage collapse

New York, New York - British pop star Lola Young has cancelled all performances for the "foreseeable future" after collapsing on stage in New York.

Lola Young is taking a break for the "foreseeable future" after collapsing on stage at New York's All Things Go music festival. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 24-year-old shared a statement on her Instagram story on Tuesday, announcing that she will be "going away for a while."

"It pains me to say that I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future," Young said.

She went on to apologize to any fan who felt "let down" and assured them that full refunds would be offered to those who had tickets to her scheduled shows.

"I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger," the Messy artist added.

While performing at the All Things Go music festival on Saturday, Young suddenly collapsed mid-song, and she was ultimately helped up by her team and carried off the stage.

The next day, Young pulled out of performing at the festival's DC location.

Fans had been concerned for the musician's well-being prior to All Things Go, as she had cancelled a performance in New Jersey the night before, with her manager saying that he and her team needed to "take protective measures to keep her safe."