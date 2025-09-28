Singer Lola Young collapses at on stage All Things Go music festival

New York, New York - Singer Lola Young suffered a scary medical incident during her set at New York's All Things Go music festival on Saturday.

Lola Young suddenly collapsed about halfway through her set at New York's All Things Go on Saturday. © Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ

The 24-year-old was about halfway through her set and singing the track Conceited when she suddenly collapsed.

The crowd immediately went silent, as TAG24 NEWS witnessed, and the music and screen graphics cut out.

Lola was down for nearly a minute as her team crowded around her, but she was ultimately lifted to her feet and carried off stage by medical staff.

The Messy singer later addressed the incident via Instagram, writing, "Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing okay now."

"Thank you for all of your support," she added.

The festival's next performer, Remi Wolf, took the stage about 30 minutes early following the incident and gave fans an update on Lola.

"I really quickly just wanted to say that my friend Lola is backstage, and she's okay," Remi said. "We love her, and she's getting good backstage, so we're all good, okay?'

Saturday's headlining performer, Doechii, also showed some love for Lola, telling the crowd, "She's an incredibly talented artist, and she wasn't feeling well tonight. I'm so glad that you guys were there to support her and hold her up. Let's wish her the best, okay everybody?"

Lola's medical scare came a day after she abruptly cancelled a performance in New Jersey, with her manager citing a "sensitive matter."