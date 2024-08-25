Macklemore cancels Dubai gig over UAE's alleged role in Sudan war

Dubai, UAE - Rapper Macklemore has announced he is canceling an upcoming show in Dubai over the UAE's involvement in the conflict in Sudan, charges the Gulf state has denied.

Macklemore has announced he is canceling an upcoming concert in Dubai in solidarity with the people of Sudan. © MICHAL CIZEK / AFP

The rapper best known for hits like 2012's Thrift Shop made the announcement in a post on social media on Saturday.



"I have decided to cancel my upcoming show in Dubai this October," he said.

"Over the last several months I've had a number of people reach out to me, sharing resources and asking me to cancel the show in solidarity with the people of Sudan," he said.

"Until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF I will not perform there," Macklemore added, referring to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that have been battling the Sundanese army.

War has raged since April 2023 between the Sudanese army, under the country's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, which is commanded by Burhan's former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

For months, the army has accused the UAE of supporting the RSF.