Madonna strips down with rumored boy toy in sultry Instagram post

A few weeks after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend, Madonna may have just given fans a glimpse of the new man at her side in a sultry Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@madonna

Her fans have long known that the 65-year-old pop icon thinks little of conventional age gaps in romantic relationships.

Now she has once again shown her particularly daring side to her 20 million followers!

Shortly before her 66th birthday, the life of the Like a Virgin performer seems to be just beginning.

At least Madonna is acting as if she still feels 20 years old on Instagram, uploading eight sensual selfies of herself.

The singer, who has sold around 400 million records over the course of her great career, stretched her ample bust towards the camera in several photos.

Her breasts are only covered by her long blonde mane or her arms, but here and there particularly intimate parts of her body shimmer through her blonde hair.

The revelation of her latest boy toy caused at least as much of a stir. Since her divorce from director Guy Ritchie (55) in 2008, Madonna has repeatedly been seen with much younger men at her side.