Have Madonna and boyfriend Josh Popper called it quits?

Los Angeles, California - The Queen of Pop is apparently single again!

Pop icon Madonna (l.) and her boyfriend, box coach Josh Popper, are said to be going their separate ways after about a year of dating. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@_joshpopper

After about a year together, superstar Madonna (65) and her 30-year-old boyfriend, Josh Popper, seem to be going their separate ways again.

An insider told The Sun that the couple's relationship had broken down and that the singer and the boxer had "thrown in the towel" because they didn't have enough time for each other.

Madonna's sprawling Celebration World Tour was allegedly to blame, as the shows have kept the Vogue artist busy around the clock in recent months, leaving no room for her boyfriend amid her busy schedule.

"Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out," an insider said.

The pop diva and the boxing coach were first spotted together in March 2023, prompting rumors of a possible romance, which Madonna confirmed shortly afterward.

Despite the break-up, there's no animosity between the pair.



"There is genuinely no bad blood – they'rre still fond of each other," the source added.