Madonna wraps up Celebration Tour with record-smashing Rio de Janeiro show!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Madonna gave it all in Rio de Janeiro as the pop star looked back on her four-decade career in a historic show before throngs of joyful fans jammed onto Brazil's famed Copacabana beach on Saturday night.

Madonna staged a historic show on Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana beach on Saturday night, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans. © Collage: MAURO PIMENTEL & Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP

The 65-year-old singer walked down an elevated bridge from the Copacabana Palace hotel shortly after 10:30 PM local time to a massive stage for one of the most important shows of her career.



Dressed all in black, Madonna broke into her hit Nothing Really Matters at the start of a burst of brute energy.

"Rio, here we are in the most beautiful place in the world," she said at the start of a performance that brought the giddy Brazilian audience to its feet.

The show marked the final stop on her Celebration Tour, marking her 40 years atop pop charts in a free event that was estimated to draw upward of 1.5 million fans from across Brazil, which would be a record.