Madonna crashes after falling off chair in concert mishap

Seattle, Washington - Superstar Madonna hit the floor hard after a show interlude backfired during a performance in Seattle over the weekend.

Madonna suffered an on-stage blunder at her Celebration World Tour performance over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/madonna & Screenshot/X/colinrugg

The 65-year-old had actually come up with an impressive routine for the performance of her hit Open Your Heart. While she sat on a slightly tilted chair and sang, one of the dancers pulled her backward across the stage at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Though well-thought-out, the bit wasn't immune to misfortune.

As soon as the dancer, who was wearing high heels, grabbed the backrest and pulled, he stumbled and fell.

And so did Madonna, who flew off her seat and landed on her back, but the multiple Grammy award-winner wouldn't be a music industry icon if she didn't know how to help herself from such slips!

So, the Material Girl singer skillfully rolled onto her stomach, laughed about what had happened, and simply carried on singing.

Though Madonna fortunately did not injure herself in the process, the blunder caused quite a stir on social media.

"Someone must be getting fired," one user wrote, for example, referring to the dancer who accidentally pulled the musician to the ground.