Madonna hit with lawsuit over NSFW concert: "Pornography without warning"

A Madonna fan has sued the legendary pop star over her Celebration World Tour, claiming that the concert "purposely" deceived fans with its marketing. © Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP

Per PEOPLE, Justen Lipeles filed the lawsuit on Thursday against the 65-year-old songstress and her promoter, Live Nation.

Lipeles accused Madonna of lip-syncing the majority of the performance and took issue with the "hot and uncomfortable temperature" at the venues.

The plaintiff also complained about "topless women" who simulate "sexual acts" during the show, arguing that the act "[subjected] them to pornography without warning."

The suit, which also named Forum Entertainment, Kia Forum, Acrisure Arena, the Golden 1 Center, and Chase Center, also claimed that Madonna did not start the show on time "as promised."

The Vogue singer's late starts have been a consistent issue on the tour, with two New York fans having sued her back in January for starting the performance two hours after its scheduled start time.

Madonna's legal team argued that the complaints "were not justified," arguing that concertgoers should know that headliners rarely ever take the stage at the time stated on the ticket.