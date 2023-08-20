Man who sold Michael K. Williams deadly drugs receives sentence

New York, New York - The person who sold Michael K Williams the drugs that led to the actor 's death was sentenced to a decade in prison by a New York judge.

Celebrated actor Michael K. Williams died at the age of 54 in 2021 after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl. © RODRIGO VARELA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Irvin Cartagena, a 40-year-old from Puerto Rico, had pleaded guilty in April to providing the beloved star with fentanyl-laced heroin.

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse by his nephew in September 2021, due to a lethal combination of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. He was 54.

In court on Friday, Cartagena apologized for his actions and said he never meant to hurt anyone. His remorse and cooperation were noted by the judge, who handed down a sentence of 10 years, far shorter than the 20 recommended by the court's probation department and the 14 requested by prosecutors.

Williams, who was best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO's The Wire, struggled with drug addiction all his life.

Speaking about his role as Montose Freeman in the series Lovecraft County – for which he received an Emmy nomination – he told Deadline that it allowed him to get in touch with his "deeper trauma."