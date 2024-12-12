Miley Cyrus shouts out Pamela Anderson in thanks for Golden Globe nom: "It’s so fun to watch her shine"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus expressed her sincerest thanks after her recent Golden Globe nod for the song Beautiful That Way from the new Pamela Anderson movie , The Last Showgirl.

Miley Cyrus (r.) praised The Last Showgirl star Pamela Anderson (l.) for "graciously sharing her moment with us." © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Grammy-winner said, "It’s an honor to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes & Critics Choice Awards."

She continued, praising Pamela Anderson for "graciously sharing her moment with us."

"I am continuing to root for her, it’s so fun to watch her shine," Miley gushed.

The singer ended the message by thanking director Gia Coppola for inviting her to be part of the film.

Beautiful That Way, which dropped after its Golden Globe nom, will compete for Best Original Song – Motion Picture against music from The Wild Robot, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, and Better Man.