Marc Anthony breaks big baby news as singer goes seven up!

New York, New York - Singer and salsa star Marc Anthony is expecting a child together with his wife Nadia Ferreira!

Singer Marc Anthony and his wife, model Nadia Ferreira, revealed on Instagram that they are expecting a baby. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/nadiatferreira

The happy couple revealed the big news on Instagram with a photo in which Ferreira's baby bump is clearly visible.

"Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas," Ferreira wrote, which translates to: "Thank you, God, for this great blessing in our lives."

Fans took to the comments to share their well-wishes. "Omg so excited for you! probably the most beautiful baby ever!" wrote Noa Cochva, winner of Miss Israel 2021.

The baby will be Anthony's seventh child and his first with Ferreira.

The 54-year-old musician wed the 23-year-old Paraguayan model at the end of the January, marking his fourth marriage.

Anthony was previously married to model Dayanara Torres (48) for four years, actor and singer Jennifer Lopez (53) for ten years, and model Shannon De Lima (34) for three years.