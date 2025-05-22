Do Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have babies on the brain?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have dished that Kylie Jenner is "so in love" with Timothée Chalamet, but is the reality star hoping to have a baby with him?

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Kylie thinks the 29-year-old actor has been "great" with her two little ones, Stormi (7) and Aire (3), both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

She's said to be so impressed by his relationship with them that "she has told her closest friends that she would love to have another baby with him some day."

The insider further revealed that Kylie is "so in love with Timothée" and "loves learning about his world and supporting him whenever she can."

The lovebirds, who first sparked romance rumors in April 2023, have taken their relationship more public in recent months.

Kylie made a number of appearances with Timothée on the awards season circuit earlier this year, including some cozy date nights at the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

But the two took things to the next level this month as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Italy, where the Dune star was presented with an honorary award.