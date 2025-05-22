Is Taylor Swift working to buy her albums back after Scooter Braun sale?

New York, New York - A new report has claimed that Taylor Swift could soon regain the masters of her first six albums after their controversial sale in 2019 that led to her Taylor's Version re-recordings.

Page Six reported Wednesday that the 35-year-old pop star now has the opportunity to purchase the original recordings of her first six records from the investment firm Shamrock Capital.

The masters had originally been bought by music executive Scooter Braun in a sale that Swift says she was not privy to, noting that she was never given the chance to buy them herself, as she had hoped.

Braun then turned her catalog into an infamous buy-and-sell deal by selling it to Shamrock Capital – earning a profit of over $250 million in the process.

Since then, Swift has begun re-recording and re-releasing her first six albums, branding them as "Taylor's Version" and adding on never-before-heard "vault" tracks from the original eras.

As fans flocked to listen to the versions Swift rightfully owns, the original albums have now been devalued.

Notably, sources claim that Braun is now "encouraging" a deal for Swift to buy the originals back.

So far, Swift has released four Taylor's Version albums, with just her self-titled debut and 2017's Reputation left to drop.