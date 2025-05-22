Is Taylor Swift working to buy her albums back after Scooter Braun sale?
New York, New York - A new report has claimed that Taylor Swift could soon regain the masters of her first six albums after their controversial sale in 2019 that led to her Taylor's Version re-recordings.
Page Six reported Wednesday that the 35-year-old pop star now has the opportunity to purchase the original recordings of her first six records from the investment firm Shamrock Capital.
The masters had originally been bought by music executive Scooter Braun in a sale that Swift says she was not privy to, noting that she was never given the chance to buy them herself, as she had hoped.
Braun then turned her catalog into an infamous buy-and-sell deal by selling it to Shamrock Capital – earning a profit of over $250 million in the process.
Since then, Swift has begun re-recording and re-releasing her first six albums, branding them as "Taylor's Version" and adding on never-before-heard "vault" tracks from the original eras.
As fans flocked to listen to the versions Swift rightfully owns, the original albums have now been devalued.
Notably, sources claim that Braun is now "encouraging" a deal for Swift to buy the originals back.
So far, Swift has released four Taylor's Version albums, with just her self-titled debut and 2017's Reputation left to drop.
Taylor Swift continues re-recording project to devalue her sold masters
While an insider told Page Six that purchasing her old catalog would see a massive payday for the Karma singer, she has stated in public comments that her primary motivation is to rightfully own her artwork once again.
In a letter to the investment firm that purchased her masters from Scooter, Swift explained that re-recording the albums "is my only way of regaining the sense of pride I once had when hearing songs from my first six albums and also allowing my fans to listen to those albums without feelings of guilt for benefitting Scooter."
Swifties are still eagerly awaiting any updates on the releases of Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) and Reputation (Taylor's Version), but the Grammy winner shared a major tease earlier this week by debuting the re-recorded version of Reputation's lead single in a new episode of The Handmaid's Tale.
Cover photo: Collage: Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP