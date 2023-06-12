Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen drop bombshell business move

Miami, Florida - Love birds Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are headed to iHeart Radio!

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, and reality star Larsa Pippen announced their new podcast on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / heirmj523

The son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, Marcus, and Real Housewives star Lara Pippen are set to host a new podcast together, Separation Anxiety, on iHeart Radio.

On Monday, Jordan dropped the bombshell announcement on Instagram and Twitter, with the couple's first episode releasing on Tuesday.

The weekly podcast will feature Jordan and Pippen's brutally honest feelings about their life, love, sex, and 16-year age gap.

The podcast will also dig up their private thoughts about navigating a relationship in the public eye.

Following the couple's major announcement, fans took to Twitter to share their mixed feelings about the iHeart Radio's newest podcast.