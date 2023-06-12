Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen drop bombshell business move

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, and reality star Larsa Pippen announced their new podcast, Separation Anxiety, on Monday.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Miami, Florida - Love birds Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are headed to iHeart Radio!

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, and reality star Larsa Pippen announced their new podcast on Monday.
© Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / heirmj523

The son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, Marcus, and Real Housewives star Lara Pippen are set to host a new podcast together, Separation Anxiety, on iHeart Radio.

On Monday, Jordan dropped the bombshell announcement on Instagram and Twitter, with the couple's first episode releasing on Tuesday.

The weekly podcast will feature Jordan and Pippen's brutally honest feelings about their life, love, sex, and 16-year age gap.

The podcast will also dig up their private thoughts about navigating a relationship in the public eye.

Following the couple's major announcement, fans took to Twitter to share their mixed feelings about the iHeart Radio's newest podcast.

Fans react to Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's new podcast

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen may be excited for their new business venture together, but unfortunately, not all fans are just as excited.
© Screenshot / Instagram / heirmj523

Jordan and Pippen may be excited about their new business venture together, but unfortunately, not all fans are just as excited.

"I'd rather have my head put in a vice grip," one fan tweeted.

"Oh you big wilding," another added.

"Well damn, I'm tryna call in," someone else tweeted.

"HOLEEEEEEE SH*TT DUDE WOW. THIS BIG BRAZY," another added.


Since officially dating, Jordan and Pippen have become a media favorite. More notably, Larsa was married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen from 1997-2021 before eventually dating his former teammate's son.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / heirmj523

