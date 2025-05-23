Machine Gun Kelly gives fans a rare glimpse at his and Megan Fox's baby daughter!
Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly just surprised fans with a shot of his and Megan Fox's newborn daughter!
In a Thursday Instagram post, MGK did a photodump – but one of the pics featured an adorable baby collaborator.
"stop what you’re doing these pictures are v important," he captioned the photo carousel, which included shots of the artist getting his hair done, smiling with friends, working on music in the studio, and enjoying a Bob Dylan concert.
Shortly after the birth, the Bloody Valentine singer gave emotional insight into his new role as a father when he shared a touching video on Instagram, writing, "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed."
Now comes another highlight!
In the new picture, the 35-year-old can be seen smiling at the camera.
He can be seen in the warped reflection of a car wearing a baby carrier on his chest, the back of his daughter's head sticking out.
MGK and Megan Fox's daughter was born in March, only a few months after their relationship fell apart.
Fox first made her pregnancy public on Instagram in November 2024, and the rapper also shared the happy news via X a little later on.
