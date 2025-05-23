Machine Gun Kelly gives fans a rare glimpse at his and Megan Fox's baby daughter!

In a Thursday Instagram post, Machine Gun Kelly did a photodump – but one of the new pictures featured an adorable baby collaborator!

By Steffi Feldman, Clara Weinert

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly just surprised fans with a shot of his and Megan Fox's newborn daughter!

Machine Gun Kelly just surprised fans with a shot of his and Megan Fox's newborn daughter!

"stop what you’re doing these pictures are v important," he captioned the photo carousel, which included shots of the artist getting his hair done, smiling with friends, working on music in the studio, and enjoying a Bob Dylan concert.

Shortly after the birth, the Bloody Valentine singer gave emotional insight into his new role as a father when he shared a touching video on Instagram, writing, "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed."

Now comes another highlight!

In the new picture, the 35-year-old can be seen smiling at the camera.

He can be seen in the warped reflection of a car wearing a baby carrier on his chest, the back of his daughter's head sticking out.

MGK and Megan Fox's daughter was born in March, only a few months after their relationship fell apart.

Fox first made her pregnancy public on Instagram in November 2024, and the rapper also shared the happy news via X a little later on.

Cover photo: Collage: BRETT CARLSENGETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@machinegunkelly

