Machine Gun Kelly gives fans a rare glimpse at his and Megan Fox's baby daughter!

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly just surprised fans with a shot of his and Megan Fox's newborn daughter!

In a Thursday Instagram post, MGK did a photodump – but one of the pics featured an adorable baby collaborator.

"stop what you’re doing these pictures are v important," he captioned the photo carousel, which included shots of the artist getting his hair done, smiling with friends, working on music in the studio, and enjoying a Bob Dylan concert.

Shortly after the birth, the Bloody Valentine singer gave emotional insight into his new role as a father when he shared a touching video on Instagram, writing, "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed."

Now comes another highlight!

In the new picture, the 35-year-old can be seen smiling at the camera.

He can be seen in the warped reflection of a car wearing a baby carrier on his chest, the back of his daughter's head sticking out.