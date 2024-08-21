UFC star Sean Strickland reveals Megan Fox's fiery response to his criticism of her sons

Mixed martial artist Sean Strickland dished on when he received a scathing message from Megan Fox after he went off on Machine Gun Kelly and her kids!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox doesn't play when it comes to her kids – which UFC fighter Sean Strickland learned the hard way!

UFC fighter Sean Strickland revealed the explosive message he got from Megan Fox (r.) after he criticized her sons.
UFC fighter Sean Strickland revealed the explosive message he got from Megan Fox (r.) after he criticized her sons.  © Collage: CARMEN MANDATO & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old mixed martial artist talked about the time he got a scathing message from the New Girl star on the podcast Verse Us With Eric Nicksick.

Fox set Strickland straight following his heated fight with her on-and-off partner Machine Gun Kelly and for mocking her sons' choice to dress in girls' clothing.

The middle-weight champion says, "So she hit me up, and I was like: 'Fame level reached.' The message was actually really kind of f**ked up, kind of f**ked up."

Taylor Swift meets two young fans injured in UK stabbing spree
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift meets two young fans injured in UK stabbing spree

He continued, "It was more like, 'Hey, you know what, my kids get bullied, and I get bullied online because you said they're trans, and like, they're not trans. They just want to dress like rock stars,' and I'm just like, 'Sorry, Megan, I'll shut the f**k up about it."

Yikes!

This isn't the first time Megan went off over her sons – lest we forget about the author's epic clapback against politician Robby Starbuck's transphobic comments against her sons!

Cover photo: Collage: CARMEN MANDATO & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Megan Fox: