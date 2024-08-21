UFC star Sean Strickland reveals Megan Fox's fiery response to his criticism of her sons

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox doesn't play when it comes to her kids – which UFC fighter Sean Strickland learned the hard way!

UFC fighter Sean Strickland revealed the explosive message he got from Megan Fox (r.) after he criticized her sons. © Collage: CARMEN MANDATO & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old mixed martial artist talked about the time he got a scathing message from the New Girl star on the podcast Verse Us With Eric Nicksick.

Fox set Strickland straight following his heated fight with her on-and-off partner Machine Gun Kelly and for mocking her sons' choice to dress in girls' clothing.

The middle-weight champion says, "So she hit me up, and I was like: 'Fame level reached.' The message was actually really kind of f**ked up, kind of f**ked up."

He continued, "It was more like, 'Hey, you know what, my kids get bullied, and I get bullied online because you said they're trans, and like, they're not trans. They just want to dress like rock stars,' and I'm just like, 'Sorry, Megan, I'll shut the f**k up about it."

Yikes!