UFC star Sean Strickland reveals Megan Fox's fiery response to his criticism of her sons
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox doesn't play when it comes to her kids – which UFC fighter Sean Strickland learned the hard way!
The 33-year-old mixed martial artist talked about the time he got a scathing message from the New Girl star on the podcast Verse Us With Eric Nicksick.
Fox set Strickland straight following his heated fight with her on-and-off partner Machine Gun Kelly and for mocking her sons' choice to dress in girls' clothing.
The middle-weight champion says, "So she hit me up, and I was like: 'Fame level reached.' The message was actually really kind of f**ked up, kind of f**ked up."
He continued, "It was more like, 'Hey, you know what, my kids get bullied, and I get bullied online because you said they're trans, and like, they're not trans. They just want to dress like rock stars,' and I'm just like, 'Sorry, Megan, I'll shut the f**k up about it."
Yikes!
This isn't the first time Megan went off over her sons – lest we forget about the author's epic clapback against politician Robby Starbuck's transphobic comments against her sons!
