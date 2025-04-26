Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly close to reuniting? Insiders weigh in!

Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's "new roles" after welcoming their baby girl!

Are Megan Fox (l.) and Machine Gun Kelly (r.) closer to reuniting after the birth of their baby girl? Insiders spill the tea on where the exes stand. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Insiders share that the "will-they-won't they" exes are "loving" their time with their infant daughter.

Their relationship status still hasn't changed, however.

A source tattled to People that Megan and MGK are "not making any big decisions about their future together as a couple because they just want to focus on the present and this new chapter as parents to their daughter together."

They continued, "They are getting along really well and they have no idea what the future holds but right now they are doing great."