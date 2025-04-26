Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly close to reuniting? Insiders weigh in!
Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's "new roles" after welcoming their baby girl!
Insiders share that the "will-they-won't they" exes are "loving" their time with their infant daughter.
Their relationship status still hasn't changed, however.
A source tattled to People that Megan and MGK are "not making any big decisions about their future together as a couple because they just want to focus on the present and this new chapter as parents to their daughter together."
They continued, "They are getting along really well and they have no idea what the future holds but right now they are doing great."
Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly close to reuniting?
Meanwhile, another insider close to the New Girl star said she's "enjoying her newborn," adding, "Colson is around a lot and Megan seems happier with him. She hasn't mentioned that they are back together, though."
The second source continues, "It was heartbreaking for her to be pregnant and not be able to trust her partner, they are just focused on their baby girl now."
The Transformers star, who announced her pregnancy last November, was said to be "keeping up a huge wall" until the Bloody Valentine artist could prove that he was a dependable partner.
If the newest gossip is true, perhaps there's still a tiny bit of hope for the self-proclaimed twin flames!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images