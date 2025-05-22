Megan Fox returns to Instagram with surprising reveal about her pregnancy

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has returned to Instagram after previously deleting all of her posts last May. What did she have to say to her followers?

After keeping a low profile during her pregnancy, the Transformers actor finally posted to her Insta Stories two months after she welcomed a baby girl with her ex-partner Machine Gun Kelly.

"38 years old six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise) Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings," Meg wrote over a video of herself in an outfit reminiscent of her title role in Jennifer's Body.

"We do not have an expiration date. Don't let them rob you of your power," she continued, adding a cheeky plug for her latest project.

"Anyway…watch @overcompensating," she said.



Megan – who is also mother to boys Noah (12), Bodhi (11), and Journey (8) with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – wiped her main grid before coming back to announce her pregnancy on November 11 with a nude photoshoot.