Megan Fox drags politician who claims she forces sons to wear girls' clothes
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox slammed politician Robby Starbuck who criticized her parenting and her three sons' fashion.
By now, it should be well understood that talking about someone's kids is a huge no-no!
Yet over the weekend, Starbuck accused the 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star on Twitter of "abusing" her three sons and "forcing" them to wear girls' clothing.
The post included a snap of Megan and her three boys and read, "These are Megan Fox's sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park."
"I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It's pure child abuse. Pray for them."
Megan has never been the one to stay quiet when it comes to defending her sons, so it's not surprising that the mama bear quickly hit back at Starbuck's scathing tweet!
Megan Fox rips into Robby Starbuck's damaging tweet
The New Girl star took to Instagram to repost the Republican's tweet and viciously drag him for the comment.
Megan called the California-based politician a "clout chaser" and slammed him for "exploiting my child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign."
"Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency," she wrote in the lengthy caption.
"Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense."
Megan also wrote that she's been "burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you" before, adding, "And yet i'm still here."
Her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, Journey, and Bodhi, told TMZ that allegations were "totally bogus" and said Starbuck is "a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent-child relationship."
Megan concluded her IG response by warning the politician, "You f**ked with the wrong witch." Hell hath no fury!
Cover photo: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP