Megan Fox drags politician who claims she forces sons to wear girls' clothes

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox slammed politician Robby Starbuck who criticized her parenting and her three sons' fashion .

Megan Fox had some choice words for politician Robby Starbuck who criticized her parenting. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

By now, it should be well understood that talking about someone's kids is a huge no-no!

Yet over the weekend, Starbuck accused the 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star on Twitter of "abusing" her three sons and "forcing" them to wear girls' clothing.

The post included a snap of Megan and her three boys and read, "These are Megan Fox's sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park."

"I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It's pure child abuse. Pray for them."

Megan has never been the one to stay quiet when it comes to defending her sons, so it's not surprising that the mama bear quickly hit back at Starbuck's scathing tweet!