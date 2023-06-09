Megan Thee Stallion gives fans a glimpse into her healing journey

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion isn't waiting for the start of summer to scream hot girl vibes!

Megan Thee Stallion is giving more laid back vibes in her latest Instagram snaps. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/theestallion

It's a hot girl summer indeed with the 28-year-old rapper's recent pics she shared on her IG.

On Thursday, Meg showed fans how to have a care-free summer in a carousel of snaps following the news that she's taking a break from music for the time being.

The photo dump was simply captioned, "Recents," and features various pics of the rapper, including one pose that shows off her extra long pink nails and a pic featuring Meg sitting in a plane while sporting a clingy sheer dress with voluminous ginger curls.

The Her artist's post also includes a peak at her workout routine with a gym pic sporting beige workout gear.

In another pair of selfies, the Grammy winner poses with a glass of wine in one photo and playfully sticks out her tongue in another.

The latest pics also give chill vibes, which is on par with where Meg seems to be mentally.