Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez in fiery statement: "You a f**king demon"

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion slammed Tory Lanez in a fiery statement after his legal team claimed there was new evidence that would prove he did not shoot Megan.

Tory is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting the 30-year-old Hiss artist five years ago.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old musician's legal team came forward with claims that they have evidence that one of Megan's friends shot her in the foot in 2020, not Tory.

Megan fiercely denied the claims in a statement shared via TikTok on Monday, writing, "At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ?"

"WHY IN TF WOULD ME … MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME! How yall mad at the person that got shot ????" the Savage rapper added.

"FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it , it was PROVEN IN COURT f**k the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !!"

The case returned to the headlines when Tory was stabbed in prison and rushed to the hospital last week, after which Drake, Kanye West, and other famous friends of his shared a link to a petition calling for him to be pardoned.

In January, Megan was granted a five-year restraining order against Tory after she told a Los Angeles court that he had been harassing and threatening her amid his prison sentence.