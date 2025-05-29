Megan Thee Stallion heats up Hot Girl Summer with runway debut of swim line!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion 's hot girl summer has begun with her new swimwear line !

Megan Thee Stallion's swimwear line, Hot Girl Summer, will debut at this year's PARAISO Miami Swim Week. © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Grammy-winning rapper will debut her 18-piece Hot Girl Summer collection during PARAISO Miami Swim Week, per Complex.

Meg first dropped the line on May 19, and the offerings are available at all Walmart stores, the retailer's site, and the Mamushi artist's official webpage.

The collection – named after her iconic catchphrase – features multicolored bikinis, monokinis, one-piece swimsuits, and swimsuit cover-ups.

In a press release, Meg said of the swimwear line, "Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand."

"It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform," the Hiss artist added.