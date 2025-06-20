Megan Thee Stallion brings Hot Girl Summer to Love Island with sizzling twerk-off

Fiji - The hottest new bombshell entered the villa on Thursday as Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance on Love Island USA!

Megan Thee Stallion stopped by the Love Island villa to kick off Hot Girl Summer with the Islanders! © Collage: Peacock

The 30-year-old rapper has brought Hot Girl Summer to Fiji, joining the Islanders to host a girls vs. boys competition in the reality series' newest episode.

But before Megan kicked off her hosting gig, she sat down with the ladies in the makeup room to spill her thoughts on this season so far!

The Body artist gushed over the "amazing" ladies in the villa and confessed that her favorite scene was the viral "mamacita" exchange between Huda and Nic.

After their gab sesh, Megan brought the gals to participate in the evening's competition, which naturally began with a twerk-off. Both teams brought the heat, leading the Grammy winner to declare a tie.

The group then moved on to a limbo battle that the boys won, followed by a bombshell puzzle that the girls dominated.

Megan then turned the heat up once again as she welcomed two new bombshells to the villa – TJ and Andreina.