Did Megan Thee Stallion and Winnie Harlow fight at Michael Rubin's party?

Hamptons, New York - Here's the tea on Megan Thee Stallion 's alleged girl fight with Winnie Harlow!

Megan Thee Stallion and Winnie Harlow (l.) are rumored to have gotten into a nasty fight. © Collage: ARTURO HOLMES & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Media personality Jason Lee shared on his show, The Jason Lee Podcast, that there was some bad blood between the Houston rapper and the fashion model.

The host claimed that the famous ladies got into a physical altercation at one of billionaire Michael Rubin's famous parties.

Jason said on the episode, "Megan, listen, I wish you the best. You seem happy today."

"Everybody keeps asking me to release the tea on Megan that I said I was going to spill," he continued. She got into a fight with Winnie Harlow at Michael Rubin's party."

Though Jason didn't share which of Michael's bashes Meg and Winnie got into it at, he further claimed that he's still waiting on the full details – plus an alleged video of the drama.

"Boom. There you go," the Hollywood Unlocked founder continued, adding, "Have a good weekend. It's time for thoughts and prayers."

