Megan Thee Stallion manifests Super Bowl halftime show: "I would embrace the challenge"

Things are always bigger in Texas, and Megan Thee Stallion has her sights set on bringing the hotties as the next headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime show!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has shared that she's manifesting her turn at one of the biggest TV events!

The Bigger in Texas rapper told Us Weekly on Tuesday that she's asking the universe for her own NFL Super Bowl halftime show.

"I'm manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future," Megan said while promoting her Fanatics Sportsbook series, Explained by Megan Thee Stallion.

"Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself, and I would embrace the challenge."

Bad Bunny is set to headline the 2026 Apple Music special, yet the Savage emcee is confident that her show would bring out all of her "hotties."

"The Hotties know I love to put on a show, so I would just want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises, and put on for my city," she added.

Megan just dropped her new single, Lover Girl, amid her romance with basketball star Klay Thompson. With Megan's latest campaign, it seems that she's fully embracing her "WAG" era!

