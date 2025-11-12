Megan Thee Stallion manifests Super Bowl halftime show: "I would embrace the challenge"

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has shared that she's manifesting her turn at one of the biggest TV events!

Megan Thee Stallion says she's manifesting her own Super Bowl halftime show in the future. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Bigger in Texas rapper told Us Weekly on Tuesday that she's asking the universe for her own NFL Super Bowl halftime show.

"I'm manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future," Megan said while promoting her Fanatics Sportsbook series, Explained by Megan Thee Stallion.

"Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself, and I would embrace the challenge."

Bad Bunny is set to headline the 2026 Apple Music special, yet the Savage emcee is confident that her show would bring out all of her "hotties."

"The Hotties know I love to put on a show, so I would just want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises, and put on for my city," she added.