Nicki Minaj revives feud with Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z!

Los Angeles, California - Nicki Minaj took aim at Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z after the former's attempt to get a lawsuit tossed was dismissed!

Nicki Minaj (c.) threw shots at Megan Thee Stallion (r.) and Jay-Z as Megan's sexual harassment lawsuit heads to court. © Collage: IMAGO / I Images & Dimitrios Kambouris & Araya Doheny / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Starships artist threw shots at the fellow rappers after a judge denied Megan's motion to dismiss her ex-cameraman's sexual harassment lawsuit against her.

The 30-year-old rapper and Roc Nation are being sued by Emilio Garcia, who alleges that he was forced to watch Megan have sex in a car during a tour in Europe.

Nicki reposted the news on her Instagram and cheekily captioned the post, "What was the name of that law again???????? Karma's Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord's law?"

She added, "We give God the glory & he's only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We're working. Trust."