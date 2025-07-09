Nicki Minaj revives feud with Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z!
Los Angeles, California - Nicki Minaj took aim at Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z after the former's attempt to get a lawsuit tossed was dismissed!
The Starships artist threw shots at the fellow rappers after a judge denied Megan's motion to dismiss her ex-cameraman's sexual harassment lawsuit against her.
The 30-year-old rapper and Roc Nation are being sued by Emilio Garcia, who alleges that he was forced to watch Megan have sex in a car during a tour in Europe.
Nicki reposted the news on her Instagram and cheekily captioned the post, "What was the name of that law again???????? Karma's Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord's law?"
She added, "We give God the glory & he's only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We're working. Trust."
Nicki Minaj accuses Jay-Z of owing her millions!
The Everybody hitmaker also slammed the Roc Nation founder by again accusing Jay-Z of owing her millions of dollars for her stake in Tidal.
Nicki made previous accusations against her Monster collaborator after his sold majority of Tidal to Jack Dorsey for $302 million – and since the Anaconda rapper had 3% in the company, she should've pocketed around $9 million after the sale, per Complex.
On X, Nicki tweeted, "We've calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho."
She continued, "Let's get it n*****. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / I Images & Dimitrios Kambouris & Araya Doheny / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP